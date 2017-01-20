Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. (© Brendan McDermid / Reuters/REUTERS)
A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. (© Brendan McDermid / Reuters/REUTERS)

Italy prosecutor asks for jail sentences for five S&P managers Add to ...

TRANI, Italy — Reuters

Published

Last updated

An Italian prosecutor has asked for five managers at ratings agency Standard & Poor’s to be jailed for up to three years in a probe over alleged market manipulation, a court heard on Friday.

Italian prosecutor Michele Ruggiero asked for jail sentences of between two and three years for the managers as well as a fine of 4.6 million euros for the agency. S&P denies any wrongdoing.

The investigation against Standard & Poor’s, as well as rivals Fitch and Moody’s, was launched by prosecutors in Trani, southern Italy, in January 2012.

Trani prosecutors allege that reports by the ratings agencies on Italy and its banking system during the euro zone debt crisis were mismanaged and provoked sharp losses on the Milan stock market.

The case against Moody’s was dropped in 2012.

Earlier this month, prosecutors asked for Fitch analyst David Riley to be jailed for nine months. Riley denies any wrongdoing.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular