The Italian government is likely to have to put in around €6.5-billion ($6.8-billion) to rescue Monte dei Paschi di Siena, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

An additional €2- €2.3-billion will come from the conversion of subordinated bonds held by institutional investors.

The European Central Bank has told the bank its capital shortfall has risen to €8.8-billion, from €5-billion indicated previously, the bank said on Monday.

