L’Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.

L’Oreal said in a statement that it had decided to “explore all strategic options regarding The Body Shop’s ownership in order to give it the best opportunities and full ability to continue its development.”

L’Oreal added that no final decision had been taken on The Body Shop, which was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick.

L’Oreal reported that 2016 sales had risen 2.3 per cent from a year ago to €25.84-billion ($27.55-billion), slightly ahead of the mean average forecast for sales of €25.75-billion according to a Reuters consensus conducted with Inquiry Financial.

Earnings per share for 2016 also rose 4.6 per cent.

