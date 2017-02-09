Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A logo is seen over the entrance of a L'Oreal building in Paris, August 16, 2013. (Christian Hartmann/REUTERS)
A logo is seen over the entrance of a L'Oreal building in Paris, August 16, 2013. (Christian Hartmann/REUTERS)

L’Oreal eyes Body Shop sale as revenue and profit rises Add to ...

PARIS — Reuters

Published

Last updated

L’Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.

L’Oreal said in a statement that it had decided to “explore all strategic options regarding The Body Shop’s ownership in order to give it the best opportunities and full ability to continue its development.”

L’Oreal added that no final decision had been taken on The Body Shop, which was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick.

L’Oreal reported that 2016 sales had risen 2.3 per cent from a year ago to €25.84-billion ($27.55-billion), slightly ahead of the mean average forecast for sales of €25.75-billion according to a Reuters consensus conducted with Inquiry Financial.

Earnings per share for 2016 also rose 4.6 per cent.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's retail line (The Associated Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular