Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Planes stand on the tarmac during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, Nov. 23, 2016. (RALPH ORLOWSKI/REUTERS)
Planes stand on the tarmac during a pilots strike of German airline Lufthansa at Frankfurt airport, Germany, Nov. 23, 2016. (RALPH ORLOWSKI/REUTERS)

Lufthansa cancels 137 long-haul flights on Saturday Add to ...

BERLIN — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Lufthansa said it was cancelling 137 long-haul flights on Saturday affecting around 30,000 passengers due to a strike by pilots, it said on Friday.

Pilots represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit began the walkout on Wednesday and said on Thursday they would extend it to long-haul flights on Saturday.

Lufthansa said 95 per cent or 2,863 of its scheduled flights on Saturday would still take place. Of the 137 cancelled flights, 88 are intercontinental routes. A few medium– and short-haul flights would also be affected, it added.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Costs add up as Lufthansa pilots extend strike (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog