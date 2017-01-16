A global eyewear-industry giant was created on Monday through the merger Italy’s Luxottica Group, owner of the Ray-Bay and Oakley brands, and France’s Essilor International, the top maker of prescription lens.

The new company, to be called EssilorLuxxotica, will have a market value of almost €50-billion ($53-billion U.S.), annual sales of €15-billion, annual operating income of €3.5-billion, 140,000 employees and sales in 150 countries. The merger marks one of the Europe’s biggest cross-border deals.

In addition to forming the largest eyewear company by a long shot, the deal would solve two problems that had the potential to damage both companies.

The first was succession planning at Luxottica, whose 81-year-old founder and controlling shareholder, Leonardo del Vecchio, one of the richest men in Italy, has had problems keeping his senior executive team in tact. His successor will almost certainly be Hubert Sagnières, 61, Essilor’s French Canadian chairman and CEO, though the two companies did not specifically mention succession plans.

Mr. del Vecchio will become the new company’s executive chairman and CEO. Mr. Sagnières will become executive vice-chairman and deputy CEO. Essilor and Luxottica said the two men would share equal powers.

The second was the potential for a collision course. Luxottica was developing a lens business while Essilor was getting into frames and buying online eyewear retailers. The merger of the company eliminates the competitive threat that could have hurt both companies’ profit margins.

Traditionally, lens makers and frame makers have kept their distance from one another. The Essilor-Luxottica deal, an example vertical integration, puts lens and frames under one roof while providing the products with a vast retail network.

Analysts on the Monday morning conference call wondered whether the new company would be better defined as a health care company or a fashion company. “I didn’t know if you can call it health care or fashion or whatever,” Mr. Sagnières said.

Mr. Sagnières joined Essilor in 1989 and has been the company’s boss since 2012. He was born in Vienne, France, received his MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD), near Paris, and was president of Essilor Canada, in Montreal, between 1991 and 1996. The Canadian division, created in 1972, has more than 1,000 employees and operates 40 optical laboratories and several lens coating facilities.

He acquired Canadian citizenship and went on to run Essilor’s American operations. One of Essilor’s directors is Louise Frechette, the former Canadian diplomat who was deputy secretary-general of the United Nations until 1996.

The deal is technically a takeover of Luxottica by Essilor, with Essilor paying about €22.8-billion for the Italian company. Mr. del Vecchio’s investment holding company, Delfin, will contribute its 62-per-cent stake in Luxottica to Essilor in exchange for shares in the new company, which will trade on the Paris bourse. Mr. del Vecchio will become the largest shareholder, with a stake between 31 per cent and 38 per cent, though his voting rights will be capped at 31 per cent.

The shares of both companies soared on Monday. Essilor was up 14 per cent, giving the company a market value of €22.3-billion. Luxottica gained 8 per cent, for a market value of €24-billion.

Luxottica brings powerful global brands to the new company. Founded by Mr. del Vecchio, a tool and dye maker, in 1961 in northern Italy, the company has come to dominate the industry for high-priced sunglasses and prescription frames, to the point it has been criticized for allegedly keeping prices up through enormous market control.

Its house brands include Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol and Alain Mikli. It makes frames under licence for many of the fashion houses, including Prada, Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren and owns the Sunglass Hut, Lenscrafters and Target Optical chains.

Mr. Sagnières and Mr. del Vecchio had been circling each other for four years, but could never agree merger terms, partly, it appears, because of management turmoil. In recent years, Mr. del Vecchio saw two CEOs leave Luxottica.

The companies predicted strong growth. “Together, Essilor and Luxottica will be in stronger position to address the vision needs of the 7.2-billion people in the world out of which 2.5-billion people still suffer from uncorrected vision problems,” they said in a statement.

