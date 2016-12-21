Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The main entrance of the Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters is seen in Siena, Italy, in this file photo. (Max Rossi/Reuters)
MILAN — Reuters

Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to burn through around €11-billion ($11.5-billion) of liquidity more quickly than previously forecast, an updated document on the bank’s website showed on Wednesday.

Monte dei Paschi said it now expected its net liquidity position, currently standing at €10.6-billion, to turn negative after four months. On Sunday the bank had forecast that a current net liquidity position, which was of €11-billion, would turn negative after 11 months under a number of assumptions.

It said on Wednesday the position would be negative for €15-million on the 5th month and could worsen further to minus €740-million by the 12th month. This compares with the minus 100 million-euro level it forecast on Sunday for the 12th month.

