A pedestrian walks past 30 St Mary Axe, also known as the Gherkin, right, and the Leadenhall Building, also known as The Cheesegrater, left. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)
OMER's Oxford Properties, British Land to sell London's 'Cheesegrater' skyscraper

Reuters

CC Land Holdings Ltd, a firm run by Chinese property magnate Cheung Chung-kiu, has agreed to pay $1.4-billion to buy London’s “Cheesegrater” skyscraper, owners British Land and Oxford Properties said on Wednesday.

The sale of the Leadenhall Building, known as the Cheesegrater because of its wedge shape, will be slightly dilutive to British Land’s earnings per share but accretive to its net asset value per share, the property company said.

British Land and Oxford Properties each own 50 per cent of the building. Oxford Properties invests in real estate for OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension plans.

