Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Russian journalists during a news conference after the BRICS summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Alexei Druzhinin/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Russian journalists during a news conference after the BRICS summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Alexei Druzhinin/AP)

Putin promises ‘real’ privatization as Rosneft may buy shares Add to ...

ELENA MAZNEVA and STEPAN KRAVCHENKO

Bloomberg News

Published

Last updated

Russia’s largest oil producer may help the state by buying back shares from the government this year and reselling them later, a step that would finally make privatization of the company “real,” President Vladimir Putin said.

Russia plans to sell 19.5 per cent of Rosneft PJSC this year for about 700 billion rubles ($14.6-billion Canadian), keeping control by holding 50 per cent plus one share after the deal. The state expects bidders on the sale starting this month, Russia’s Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev told reporters at the BRICS summit in Goa, India, on Saturday.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Oil goes off the boil after output cut doubts (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog