Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
People walk past a Royal Bank of Scotland office in London in this file photo. (© Neil Hall / Reuters)
People walk past a Royal Bank of Scotland office in London in this file photo. (© Neil Hall / Reuters)

RBS to cut 334 jobs, offshore more jobs to India Add to ...

LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

British lender Royal Bank of Scotland plans to cut 334 jobs and offshore more jobs to India, the Unite union said on Tuesday.

The tax payer-backed bank plans to cut jobs within technology in areas including Finance Solutions, Risk Solutions, Natwest Markets Technology and Digital Engineering Services, among others, Unite said in a statement calling the cuts “unjustified”.

“Unite cannot understand how RBS, which continues to be taxpayer backed, can justify hundreds more staff cuts and continue transferring important work out of the country,” Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said.

“Unite has called on RBS to halt the offshoring announcements and impose a moratorium on the offshoring of jobs.”

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular