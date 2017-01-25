Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire British fleet to continental Europe, chief executive officer Michael O’Leary told Reuters in an interview.

Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, the Irish carrier flies one-third of its 120 million passengers from British airports, leaving it among the most exposed in the industry.

An “Armageddon” scenario, in which a hard-line approach from both sides leaves planes unable to fly between Britain and the European Union at the end of two years of divorce talks is “unlikely, but a possibility,” Mr. O’Leary said.

Even in the best-case scenario in which Britain retained access to the EU’s “Open Skies” deregulated aviation market, Ryanair does not plan to deploy to Britain any of the 65 planes it has due for delivery during Brexit talks.

Open Skies, which allows EU airlines to fly to and from any airport within the bloc, has been a key element in Ryanair’s business model.

“If the Europeans want to be difficult with the British, and I think they do, I think ‘Open Skies’ is where they will first cause trouble,” he said. “[German Chancellor Angela] Merkel cannot give Britain an easy exit from the EU.”

The worst case scenario, which Mr. O’Leary said “unlikely but a possibility” is a hard Brexit in which flights between Britain and the European Union simply cease on the day after Brexit.

That could require Ryanair to move its 13 British bases, which employ over 3,000 people and operate over 100 planes, to bases in continental Europe.

If a bilateral deal is negotiated in time, Ryanair would still likely have to set up an entity with a British Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) in Britain to fly internal routes, which currently represent around 1 per cent of its flights.

Ryanair could only own 49 per cent or less in the entity under EU rules, he said.

