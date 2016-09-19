When Toronto developer Paul Reichmann sent George Iacobescu to London in the late 1980s to scout out a derelict stretch of dockyards called Canary Wharf, Mr. Iacobescu told him to forget about it.

Mr. Reichmann ignored the advice and now, almost 40 years later, Sir George (he was knighted in 2011) is still working at Canary Wharf and overseeing an expansion that will see the area almost double in size over the next 15 years to nearly 25 million square feet of office towers, condominiums, rental apartments, social housing, retail outlets and recreational facilities. By 2030, around 240,000 people will live and work on what was once better known as the Isle of Dogs.

