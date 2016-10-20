Volkswagen is targeting about €3.7-billion ($4.1-billion) of cost cuts at its core autos division by 2021 as it wrestles with labour leaders over a turnaround plan, sources said.

The targeted savings would be in addition to a 5-billion-euro efficiency program announced by Volkswagen (VW) in 2014, of which about €2.5-billion have already been realized, two people familiar with the negotiations between labor and management told Reuters.

About €3-billion of cost cuts would affect VW’s operations in Germany, the sources said.

Talks between brand management and labour leaders over a so-called future pact are faltering at the moment with investment pledges and cost savings proving stumbling blocks, the sources said.

VW declined comment. The works council did not return calls seeking comment.

Report Typo/Error