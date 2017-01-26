Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this April 28, 2016 file photo Volkswagen board member for Integrity and Legal Affairs' Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt attends the company's annual press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany. Hohmann-Dennhardt is to leave the VW management board by mutual agreement effective Jan. 31, 2017. (Markus Schreiber/AP)
In this April 28, 2016 file photo Volkswagen board member for Integrity and Legal Affairs' Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt attends the company's annual press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany. Hohmann-Dennhardt is to leave the VW management board by mutual agreement effective Jan. 31, 2017. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

FRANKFURT — Reuters

The compliance chief brought in to help Volkswagen recover from its emissions scandal is leaving the management board at the end of this month following differences of opinion over her role, the German car maker said on Thursday.

Volkswagen (VW) said Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt, hired just over a year ago from rival Daimler, was leaving the board by mutual consent, confirming a report in the Handelsblatt newspaper.

She was leaving the board “due to differences in their understanding of responsibilities and future operating structures within the function she leads”, VW said in a statement, without being more specific.

VW agreed this month to pay $4.3-billion in U.S. civil and criminal fines, making it the largest ever U.S. criminal fine levied on an auto maker, to settle charges it conspired for nearly 10 years to cheat on diesel emission tests.

VW named Hiltrud Werner, head of group auditing, to take over Hohmann-Dennhardt’s post.

“Volkswagen will continue to press forward with changes to its way of thinking and working,” it said.

