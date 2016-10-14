Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A VW sign is seen outside a Volkswagen dealership in London, Britain, November 5, 2015. (Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS)
BERLIN — Reuters

Volkswagen posted the biggest monthly increase in group deliveries in September since its diesel emissions scandal broke a year ago.

New vehicle registrations rose 7.1 per cent last month across the Volkswagen (VW) group to 947,600 passenger cars, commercial vehicles and heavy trucks, VW said on Friday, extending the increase in year-to-date sales to 2.4 per cent or 7.61 million.

“The increased deliveries make us optimistic we will be able to master the upcoming challenges,” group sales chief Fred Kappler said in an e-mailed statement.

