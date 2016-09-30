WILL DEUTSCHE BANK NEED A BAILOUT?

It’s too soon to tell.

One of the things that unnerved investors this week is that the German government has refused to say it would rescue the bank, if needed. But that’s likely because there’s a general election next year in Germany and politicians don’t want to be seen promising taxpayer money to save a bank after spending billions during the financial crisis.

If push comes to shove, experts say, the German government would be under pressure to step in to help. Deutsche Bank is the country’s biggest financial group and has links to many other banks. As such, it is considered systemically important – its failure could conceivably endanger the stability of the European or even global financial system.

Yet new European rules on bank bailouts could limit the government’s choices and expose investors to losses. The rules, which went into effect Jan. 1, are intended to protect taxpayers from failing banks. In some circumstances, they require shareholders and creditors to take losses before a bank can turn to taxpayers.

WOULD A DEUTSCHE BANK COLLAPSE BE ANOTHER ‘LEHMAN MOMENT’?

That’s the big question, but analysts say probably not.

Lehman Brothers was, like Deutsche Bank and other major financial groups, closely connected to other banks. But Lehman’s finances were, by some accounts, far shakier. After Lehman imploded, inquiries showed that the company used accounting tricks to mask $50-billion (U.S.) in debt, making it look like it was in better shape than it really was.

Deutsche Bank has passed a “stress test” this year that has required it to open up its books to regulators. It has more reserves it can readily tap – over €200-billion ($295-billion Canadian) – whereas Lehman had trouble paying back customers who wanted their money back. Also, the European Central Bank can make available big, ultra-cheap, short-term loans for banks if the system as a whole gets into trouble.

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH COMMERZBANK?

Germany’s second-biggest lender detailed a new strategy on Friday as the chief executive of Deutsche Bank sought to reassure staff and investors that Germany’s largest bank remained robust after fears over its stability sent tremors through financial markets.

Commerzbank says it aims to add 2 million retail and small business customers over the next four years, part of a revamp to boost earnings that will also see it cut thousands of jobs.

Commerzbank’s new customer drive will be based on greater use of multichannel banking and products such as a digital-loan platform and robot-assisted asset-management advice.

“We’ve started to see movement in market share that appeared fixed in cement over decades and that is our opportunity,” chief executive Martin Zielke told a news conference, adding that Commerzbank’s 1000-branch strong network would capture clients abandoned as rival banks reduce their geographical presence.

With files from Bloomberg News

