Rocked by a shakeup in the Western political order, companies are buying more insurance to protect themselves against the threat of rising protectionism and upheaval to their operations in emerging markets.

Insurers say demand is being driven by uncertainty over the consequences of a string of events in the developed world – from Donald Trump’s election in the United States and Britain’s vote to quit the European Union last year to the presidential election process now under way in France.

Multinationals – ranging from oil and gas firms to mining groups, industrial manufacturers and banks – are concerned that unforeseen changes in government policies could lead to business disruption, flouted deals and unrest in their growth markets.

The kind of cover they want is not a large contributor to most insurers’ business, but is considered higher margin and is growing, market players say.

Zurich Insurance said new business at its political risk and trade credit unit was up 14 per cent in 2016, driven by demand for cover against the risk of a government or state-owned entity defaulting on its obligations. Growth continued with an 11-per-cent increase in the first quarter of 2017.

Zurich gave no overall figures, but said political risk was an important part of its specialty risk-insurance business, which totals $2-billion (U.S.) in gross written premiums a year.

“As we see dramatic changes in U.S. foreign policy and European policy and the integrity of the European Union itself, that affects the global environment,” Zurich’s head of credit and political risk David Anderson said.

“It affects what emerging markets do, and it affects how countries perceive the rule of law.”

Three types of cover help companies to protect against geopolitical risks: trade credit – which covers the risk that suppliers are not paid punctually – political risk such as government expropriation of assets and political violence including terror attacks.

The world’s leading specialty-insurance market Lloyd’s of London also said it has seen rising demand for political risk and violence insurance.

“Brexit made people understand sometimes the unthinkable happens,” said Evan Freely, who heads broker and risk manager Marsh’s global practice for political risk and trade credit.

Risks of disruption to business from political upheaval have risen globally since the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011 and insurers see unrest spreading, especially in Africa.

“The shine of globalization has come off. Maybe there will be less trade and less benefits coming from trade to many of the emerging markets,” broker Aon’s director of crisis management and political risk John Minor said.

A firm looking to protect itself against the likes of terror attacks or asset expropriation in Mexico, for example, would typically pay around $500,000 for $100-million of cover, according to James Esdaile, managing director at broker BPL Global.

Aon’s Mr. Minor said that for $750,000, a commodities trader with operations in 25 emerging and 25 developed markets could purchase up to $100-million in cover against expropriation, political violence and currency inconvertibility risks across those 50 countries.

Companies that traditionally took out political violence insurance were expanding their cover to buy broader political risk cover on a global basis, Mr. Minor said.

