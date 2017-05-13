The Canadian delegates at a Group of Seven meeting in Italy said meetings with U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin left them cautiously optimistic that a new NAFTA deal with the United States will not inflict extensive trade damage on Canada.

The view take by finance minister Bill Morneau and Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada, came even though Mr. Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, warned that any new trade deal would have to take American interests at heart.

