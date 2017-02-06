Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Gap clothing store on Oxford Street in London. The retailers says it now expects earnings for the fourth-quarter to be 50 cents to 51 cents per share on an adjusted base. (Matt Dunham/AP)
A Gap clothing store on Oxford Street in London. The retailers says it now expects earnings for the fourth-quarter to be 50 cents to 51 cents per share on an adjusted base. (Matt Dunham/AP)

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Gap Inc. is raising its earnings outlook after delivering a solid sales performance during the critical holiday shopping period.

The San Francisco, California-based company said fourth-quarter revenue at stores opened at least a year rose 2 per cent.

By division, Gap’s namesake stores saw the key measure unchanged, while Old Navy enjoyed a 5 per cent gain. Banana Republic posted a 3 per cent decline.

The clothing chain has been trying to recover from a long-running malaise.

Gap said it now expects earnings for the fourth-quarter to be 50 cents to 51 cents per share on an adjusted base. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting 44 cents per share.

Gap’s stock rose more than 3 per cent in after-market trading.

