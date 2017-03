GoPro Inc. on Wednesday estimated its first-quarter revenue at the top end of its forecast of $190-million-$210-million, and said it would cut about 270 jobs to reduce expenses.

The company had 1,552 employees as of Dec. 31.

Shares of GoPro were up about 11 per cent at $8.15 in extended trading.

GoPro said it would incur charges of up to $10-million in the first quarter related to the restructuring.

Report Typo/Error