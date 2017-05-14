Breaking his silence on Home Capital, Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said that mortgage lender’s problems are contained but that the sharp rise in house prices and their potential effects on the financial system have emerged as a primary concern.

In a weekend interview on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting of finance ministers and central bankers, in Bari, Italy, Mr. Poloz said the Bank of Canada sees no signs that Home Capital’s rapid deterioration has triggered contagion.

