Having problems taking a measure of the Venezuelan economy since the Maduro government stopped reporting data in 2015? Bloomberg has come to the rescue with its new Café Con Leche Index. It aims to track inflation for arguably the world’s most chaotic economy via the cost of a cup of coffee at a bakery on the eastern side of Caracas.
Bloomberg Venezuelan Café con Leche Index
1,800 bolívars
1,600
Annual inflation rate
1,155%
1,400
(selected period)
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
Aug.
Sept.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
March
2016
2017
The 2017 Bloomberg Misery Index
Unemployment +
Inflation = Misery Index score
491.9%
7.8%
S. Africa
Argentina
Greece
Turkey
Spain
Ukraine
Serbia
Brazil
Uruguay
0
5
10
15
20
25
30
35%
Venezuela’s cash reserves
In billions of U.S. dollars
2011: $30
2015: $20
2017: $10.5
Venezuela’s GDP growth
6%
4
2
0
-2
-4
-6
-8
-10
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016E
john sopinski/the globe and mail
sources: bloomberg; credit suisse
