John Sopinski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Having problems taking a measure of the Venezuelan economy since the Maduro government stopped reporting data in 2015? Bloomberg has come to the rescue with its new Café Con Leche Index. It aims to track inflation for arguably the world’s most chaotic economy via the cost of a cup of coffee at a bakery on the eastern side of Caracas.

Bloomberg Venezuelan Café con Leche Index

1,800 bolívars

1,600

Annual inflation rate

1,155%

1,400

(selected period)

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

March

2016

2017

The 2017 Bloomberg Misery Index

Unemployment +

Inflation = Misery Index score

491.9%

7.8%

S. Africa

Argentina

Greece

Turkey

Spain

Ukraine

Serbia

Brazil

Uruguay

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35%

Venezuela’s cash reserves

In billions of U.S. dollars

2011: $30

2015: $20

2017: $10.5

Venezuela’s GDP growth

6%

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6

-8

-10

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016E

john sopinski/the globe and mail

sources: bloomberg; credit suisse

