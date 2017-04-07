Argentina’s environmental ministry asked a federal court to totally suspend operations at Barrick Gold Corp’s Veladero mine in San Juan province, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday, following the rupture of a pipe carrying cyanide solution last week.

Barrick, which confirmed on Thursday a Reuters story that it was selling half the mine to China’s Shandong Gold Mining Co for $960-million, declined to comment on the matter until it had seen the documents.

The environmental ministry is asking the courts to halt activities at Veladero, one of Barrick’s five core mines, “until there is a guarantee that there will be no environmental damages,” the statement said.

After the incident, the third in 18 months involving cyanide-bearing solution at the mine, the government of Argentina’s San Juan province, where the Veladero mine is located, said on Wednesday that it rejected a work plan presented by Barrick.

The Canadian miner was ordered to suspend certain activities after the incident, but has said it does not expect a material impact to the mine’s 2017 production forecast.

Separately, the country’s mining ministry said in a statement on Friday that Argentina’s mining minister, Juan Jose Aranguren, met with Barrick executives on Thursday and told them the continuation of Barrick’s business in the country depends on the presentation and approval of a new working plan.

“The plan must include a complete re-engineering of environmental standards and operating systems at Veladero,” the statement said.

Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended last September after falling ice damaged a pipe and spilled some ore saturated with cyanide solution over a berm, or raised bank. One year earlier, there was a spill of cyanide solution at the mine, due to an equipment failure.

Report Typo/Error