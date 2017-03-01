Brookfield Asset Management Inc is nearing an accord to buy a 30 per cent stake in Renova Energia SA, which would include 800 million reals ($344-million) in fresh capital for the Brazilian renewable energy company, a person directly involved in the transaction said on Wednesday.

Under terms of the deal, which could be announced in coming weeks, Brookfield would purchase the 15.7 per cent stake that Light Energia SA has in Renova and then pump fresh cash into the company, said the person. Currently, Light forms part of a controlling bloc that owns about 64 per cent of Renova.

