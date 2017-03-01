Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the annual general meeting for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the annual general meeting for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Brookfield close to buying stake in Brazil's Renova: source

Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO — Reuters

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is nearing an accord to buy a 30 per cent stake in Renova Energia SA, which would include 800 million reals ($344-million) in fresh capital for the Brazilian renewable energy company, a person directly involved in the transaction said on Wednesday.

Under terms of the deal, which could be announced in coming weeks, Brookfield would purchase the 15.7 per cent stake that Light Energia SA has in Renova and then pump fresh cash into the company, said the person. Currently, Light forms part of a controlling bloc that owns about 64 per cent of Renova.

