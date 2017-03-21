Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Brazilian Federal Police launched a major operation in several Brazilian states with search and arrest warrants for directors of the country's main meat-producing companies, such as JBS and BRF. (Victor Moriyama/Getty Images)
Canada suspended meat imports from two Brazilian plants under investigation in a meatpacking scandal, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Tuesday, becoming the latest buyer to distance itself from the world’s top beef and poultry exporter.

The food inspection agency said both plants were approved to export meat to Canada but neither had done so for six months.

Other nations, including China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Japan and Switzerland, have also curtailed meat imports from Brazil after a probe into corruption by health inspectors and the alleged sale of rotten products.

