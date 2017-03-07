Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The ticker symbol and trading information for LinkedIn Corp. is displayed on a screen at the post where it is traded, before the start of trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 13, 2016. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
The ticker symbol and trading information for LinkedIn Corp. is displayed on a screen at the post where it is traded, before the start of trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 13, 2016. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

MOSCOW — Reuters

Russia’s communications watchdog said on Tuesday it had received a letter from LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it had blocked, in which the company said it was not willing to take steps to comply with a Russian data storage law.

“The company has refused to carry out the requirement to move its storage sites holding the personal data of Russian citizens onto the territory of the Russian Federation, thus confirming its lack of interest in working on the Russian market,” regulator Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft.

