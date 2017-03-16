Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A McDonald's restaurant is pictured in Encinitas, Calif., in this file photo from Sept. 9, 2014. (MIKE BLAKE/Reuters)
McDonald’s Corp’s on Thursday said its official Twitter account had been compromised after a quickly deleted tweet criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump was sent from the company’s handle.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” McDonald’s spokesperson Terri Hickey said in a statement.

The tweet, sent from @McDonaldsCorp on Thursday morning and since removed, read: “@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

Twitter users were quick to re-tweet the message and offer their own comments.

