Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as the yen weakened against the dollar, with investors awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump’s looming address to Congress for further catalysts.

The Nikkei share average was up 1.1 per cent at 19,335.97.

Trump’s appearance before Congress at around 0200 GMT is keenly awaited as equities, particularly U.S. stocks, have risen steadily on hopes that the president would announce a raft of measures to stimulate the economy.

“In focus is whether Trump touches upon measures he had pledged prior, like large tax cuts, infrastructure spending and repeal of Obamacare,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

“The markets, however, could be disappointed if Trump does not provide specifics for his various policies.”

Boosting the Nikkei in early trade, the yen slipped to a near one-week low against the dollar following hawkish comments from several top Federal Reserve officials.

Exporters in particular were buoyed by the weaker yen. Mazda Motor Corp added 2.6 per cent, Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.3 per cent, Panasonic Corp climbed 1.6 per cent and Mitsubishi Electric Corp advanced 1.4 per cent.

Travel agency H.I.S. Co was down 3.5 per cent after the company reported a 46 per cent drop in its first quarter operating profit.

Shiseido Co gained more than 4 per cent after the cosmetics maker said Japan’s health ministry approved the effectiveness of a substance that helps minimize wrinkles.

The broader Topix was up 0.8 per cent at 1,547.91 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.9 per cent to 13,871.58.

