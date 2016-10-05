Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

OPEC, non-OPEC producers plan informal meeting in Istanbul to discuss Algiers deal Add to ...

ALGIERS — Reuters

Published

Last updated

OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers plan an informal meeting in Istanbul Oct. 8-13 to discuss how to implement a production deal OPEC members reached in Algiers last month, Algerian Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa has told local Ennahar TV.

In an interview scheduled be broadcast on Thursday, Bouterfa said the Algiers deal to cut output would be in force for up to a year.

Oil prices rose about 7 percent in September, ending up a second straight month, after OPEC unveiled plans in Algiers to reduce output to between 32.5 million and 33.0 million barrels per day. Details are still being worked out among producers.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Markets query OPEC deal (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog