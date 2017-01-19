U.S. shale oil production is poised to rebound dramatically this year as OPEC’s production-cut agreement continues to put upward pressure on global crude prices, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries production fell in December as Saudi Arabia trimmed its output and Nigeria suffered from unplanned supply disruptions, but the Paris-based agency said it is “far too soon” to determine whether cartel members will adhere to the deal struck last month to remove 1.2 million barrels a day from production.

“If they stick to their agreement – together with [efforts from] non-OPEC countries like Russia – it will continue to put upward pressure on prices,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said Thursday in a televised interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

But Mr. Birol added that higher prices in the first half of 2017 would further stimulate recovery from the shale-oil producers in the United States, who are already forecast to dramatically increase production this year. That increased U.S. production would put a cap on global prices and Mr. Birol warned the market should expect a period of “greater oil price volatility.”

Since climbing on the strength of the OPEC agreement in December, crude prices have traded in a relatively narrow band, with West Texas intermediate ranging from $54 (U.S.) a barrel to just below $51. In markets Thursday, WTI closed at $51.41.

In its monthly review, the IEA – which advises industrialized countries on energy – said that tight-oil production in the United States is expected to climb by 520,000 barrels a day over the course of 2017, noting it began to rise in late 2016.

“Following the recent upward bounce in output, and the prospect of higher prices supporting increased activity in the U.S. shale patch, the outlook for U.S. oil production for 2017 has materially improved,” the agency said.

After declining for 20 years, U.S. production soared by four million barrels a day between 2008 and 2015 as advances in hydraulic fracturing and directional drilling unlocked vast reservoirs of crude trapped in shale rock and other tight formations.

As of last week, the number of active drilling rigs in the United States was up 50 per cent from its recent low point in May to hit 659 last week, though that is well below the peak of 1,931 in the fall of 2014.

Capital spending is rising for the first time in three years, while oil-field productivity is sharper higher because of lower drilling costs and a focus on the most prolific wells.

Canadian producers are also boosting their spending plans, but they face challenges as they compete with U.S. rivals for markets and investment.

U.S. shale companies have reduced their costs as many producers increase their focus on the booming Permian field in West Texas, where Apache Corp. recently signalled a massive discovery that it estimates contains at least three billion barrels of oil. Exxon Mobil Corp. announced this week it is spending $6.6-billion to acquire acreage.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to unleash U.S. oil and gas production by cutting taxes and regulations, allowing more drilling on federal lands and approving pipelines and other infrastructure.

Industry executives in Canada argue federal and provincial governments need to ensure tax and environmental policies do not undermine competitiveness.

On shale oil, “prices will be the primary incentive rather than fiscal measures, with most if not all plays breaking even around $55/bbl,” Paul McConnell, director of research at Wood Mackenzie consulting group, said in a commentary.

Some leading Republicans in Congress are pushing for a border-adjustment measure that would amount to an import tax on Canadian crude, but after Mr. Trump characterized the proposal as “too complicated,” analysts suggest that tax measure is unlikely to survive.

