The OPEC flag and the OPEC logo are seen before a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 24, 2016. (© Leonhard Foeger / Reuters)
DUBAI — Reuters

OPEC will meet non-OPEC countries to finalise a global oil limiting pact on December 10 in the Russian capital Moscow, two OPEC sources told Reuters on Friday.

OPEC agreed this week to reduce output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.

It hopes non-OPEC countries will contribute another 600,000 bpd to the cut. Russia has said it will reduce output by around 300,000 bpd.

