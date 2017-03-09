South Korea’s top financial regulator said on Friday President Park Geun-hye’s ouster from office would not have an impact on the stability of the financial markets, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

“We have completed preparations enough to respond,” Yonhap cited Yim Jong-yong, chairman of the Financial Service Commission, as saying.

The Bank of Korea said separately its governor would hold an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. on a Constitutional Court ruling to remove Park from office earlier on Friday.

