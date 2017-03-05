France’s PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Adam Opel AG from General Motors Co. on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. car maker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition.

The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday news conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal was struck between the two auto makers.

By acquiring Opel, the French group will leapfrog rival Renault to become Europe’s second-ranked car maker after Volkswagen by market share. Between them, PSA and GM Europe recorded €71.6-billion ($101.6-billion) in revenue and 4.3 million vehicle deliveries last year.

The tie-up was approved on Friday by the PSA supervisory board, on which the French government, Peugeot family and China’s Dongfeng are represented as shareholders, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Spokespeople for PSA and Opel declined further comment.

The two car makers, which already share some production in an existing European alliance, confirmed last month they were negotiating an outright acquisition of Opel and its British Vauxhall brand by Paris-based PSA, sparking widespread concern over possible job cuts.

Sources close to the talks had reported progress on Thursday after the car makers narrowed differences on a near-$10-billion (U.S.) Opel pension deficit and other issues. GM’s European arm recently posted a 16th consecutive year of losses.

The negotiations had encountered problems over GM demands that a PSA-owned Opel be barred from competing against its own Chevrolet lineup in markets including China, they said.

But the “non-compete” issues were finally resolved as GM agreed to inject “substantially more” into the pensions than the $1-billion to $2-billion it had initially offered, another person said.

Detroit-based GM has faced investor pressure to offload its struggling European arm and focus on raising profitability rather than chase the global sales crown currently held by VW.

After fending off 2015 merger overtures by Fiat Chrysler with support from her board, GM chief executive Mary Barra agreed to target a 20-per-cent minimum return on invested capital and pay out more cash to shareholders.

For PSA, the Opel deal caps a stellar two-year recovery under cost-cutting CEO Carlos Tavares, who said, on Feb. 23, he would apply the same methods to Opel if the deal went through.

PSA also expects savings of up to €2-billion from the tie-up, sources have said.

Mr. Tavares also told his board that PSA would redevelop the Opel lineup with its own technologies to achieve rapid savings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

