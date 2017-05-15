Debt-laden Puerto Rico announced on Monday that the Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, avoiding a protracted bankruptcy.

The agreement would be executed through a so-called Title VI proceeding under PROMESA, the federal rescue law for Puerto Rico, according to a statement from Governor Ricardo Rossello’s office. That would avoid a Title III bankruptcy.

GDB’s assets will be split into two separate entities, according to a term sheet made public on Monday.

The first, holding $5.3-billion of the bank’s assets, would issue three tranches of debt with different protections in exchange for varying principal reductions. Beneficiaries would include municipal depositors and bondholders like Avenue Capital Management, Brigade Capital Management, and Fir Tree Partners.

The second entity, funded with public entity loans and $50-million of cash, would benefit all other depositors.

GDB is a microcosm of Puerto Rico’s historic economic crisis, which is characterized by an untenable debt load of $70-billion, a 45 per cent poverty rate, and near-insolvent public health and pension systems.

Report Typo/Error