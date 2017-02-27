Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Amit Singhal, a top engineering executive at Uber, is out five weeks after his hire was announced. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Amit Singhal, a top engineering executive at Uber, is out five weeks after his hire was announced. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Uber executive Amit Singhal out after failing to disclose allegation: report Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

A top engineering executive at Uber, Amit Singhal, is out five weeks after his hire was announced. According to a report in the tech blog Recode, he failed to disclose that he’d left his previous job at Google because of a sexual harassment allegation.

Singhal denies the allegation and says he left Google a year ago for his own reasons. In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, he said that “harassment is unacceptable” and that he has “not committed such behaviour.”

According to Recode, Singhal left Google after the company informed him of a “credible” harassment complaint from an employee.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Uber declined to comment beyond confirming that Singhal is no longer with the company.

