So an airline passenger dared to believe his ticket actually gave him the right to a seat? No wonder United Airlines was so enraged.
Its clumsy response to the now-famous incident in Chicago can be read in many ways – as a commentary on United's tone-deaf management (which has since apologized) or on the sad state of air travel, for starters.
