Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

United Airlines case shows the shareholder is always right Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

So an airline passenger dared to believe his ticket actually gave him the right to a seat? No wonder United Airlines was so enraged.

Its clumsy response to the now-famous incident in Chicago can be read in many ways – as a commentary on United’s tone-deaf management (which has since apologized) or on the sad state of air travel, for starters.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

Also on The Globe and Mail

United Airlines deals with fallout after passenger forcibly removed (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular