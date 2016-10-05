Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Amazon Fire tablet cases are displayed during a media event introducing new Amazon products in San Francisco, Calif., Sept. 16, 2015. (© Beck Diefenbach / Reuters)
Amazon Fire tablet cases are displayed during a media event introducing new Amazon products in San Francisco, Calif., Sept. 16, 2015. (© Beck Diefenbach / Reuters)

Amazon launches reading feature for U.S. Prime members Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday launched a new feature for its U.S. Prime members called Prime Reading, which provides members a selection of reading materials that includes Kindle books and magazines at no additional cost.

Prime Reading would not require members to own a Kindle e-reader or a Fire tablet but can be accessed through a Kindle app on iOS and Android devices.

Prime, which is Amazon’s $99-a-year loyalty program, allows members to get free one-day or two-day delivery service with no limit on order size, early access to some deals and unlimited access to Prime Video.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Amazon.com Inc
    $834.03
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated October 4 9:03 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog