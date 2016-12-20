Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The AMC logo is seen in this file photo. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)
The AMC logo is seen in this file photo. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)

AMC wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Carmike Cinemas with conditions Add to ...

WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

AMC Entertainment Holdings has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy smaller Carmike Cinemas Inc in a $1.2-billion deal that would create the biggest U.S. movie chain.

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it approved the deal on condition that AMC and Carmike divest theaters in 15 markets and sell most of its holdings in National Cinemedia, LLC, among other conditions.

AMC, which is majority-owned by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group, has about 380 theaters, while Carmike has 276 theaters, according to each companies’ website. Regal Majestic has theaters in some 549 locations, according to company data.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular