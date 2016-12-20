AMC Entertainment Holdings has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy smaller Carmike Cinemas Inc in a $1.2-billion deal that would create the biggest U.S. movie chain.

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it approved the deal on condition that AMC and Carmike divest theaters in 15 markets and sell most of its holdings in National Cinemedia, LLC, among other conditions.

AMC, which is majority-owned by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group, has about 380 theaters, while Carmike has 276 theaters, according to each companies’ website. Regal Majestic has theaters in some 549 locations, according to company data.

Report Typo/Error