American Express Co’s quarterly profit fell 8.2 per cent as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $825-million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $899-million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell to $8.02-billion from $8.39-billion last year.

