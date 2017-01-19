Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

American Express and American Express corporate cards are pictured in this 2011 file photo. (MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
Reuters

American Express Co’s quarterly profit fell 8.2 per cent as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $825-million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $899-million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell to $8.02-billion from $8.39-billion last year.

