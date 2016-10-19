Credit card issuer American Express Co reported its lowest quarterly revenue in more than five years on Wednesday as it struggled to make up for the loss of its contract with Costco Wholesale Corp.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell 5 per cent to $7.77-billion in the three months ended Sept. 30 – the first quarter with no revenue from the Costco partnership.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell about 10 per cent to $1.11-billion. On a per share basis, AmEx earned $1.20.

Costco co-branded portfolio accounted for about 8 per cent of the spending on AmEx cards in 2015.

