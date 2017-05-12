Anthem Inc said on Friday it notified Cigna Corp that their $54-billion merger deal was off after it lost a Delaware business court ruling on Thursday and also said it would not pay Cigna a $1.85-billion merger break-up fee.

Anthem and Cigna have been in legal disputes since the U.S. Justice Department won its case to block the merger of the two health insurers on antitrust grounds. Cigna was suing in Delaware to terminate the merger while Anthem pursued appeals of the antitrust decision.

“Cigna’s repeated willful breaches of the merger agreement and its successful sabotage of the transaction has caused Anthem to suffer massive damages,” Anthem said in a statement.

Cigna was not immediately available to comment.

“Not a surprise that this failed marriage is ending in litigation,” JP Morgan analyst Gary Taylor wrote in a research report. The key question, he said, is if Cigna would consider moving forward on a new deal with another insurer before resolving new termination-fee related litigation.

Anthem and Cigna first announced the deal in July of 2015. About a year later, the Justice Department sued to block both their deal and a second deal between Aetna Inc and Humana Inc.

Anthem shares were down 0.4 per cent, or 83 cents, at $181.89 and Cigna was off 0.5 per cent, or 81 cents, at $163.01 in early afternoon trading.

