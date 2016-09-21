Apple Inc has approached British Formula One team owner McLaren Technology Group for a strategic investment or a potential buyout, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The loss-making automotive group could be valued at between 1 billion pounds ($1.30-billion) and 1.5 billion pounds, the newspaper reported.

A deal with McLaren, which also produces high performance sports cars, could give Apple key automotive technology amid reports that the iPhone maker is working on a self-driving car.

Apple has hired dozens of automotive experts over the past year and is exploring making charging stations for electric cars.

Apple also invested $1-billion in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing earlier this year.

Apple and McLaren could not be immediately reached for comment.

