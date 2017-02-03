U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is poised to start slashing back an array of banking regulations designed to guard against future financial crises, but which proved onerous for banks.

On Friday, Mr. Trump signed an executive order paving the way to dismantle large parts of banking reforms contained in the Dodd-Frank Act, a decade-long regulatory overhaul that sought to make the U.S. financial system more resilient. Last Monday, the President said he intends to do “a big number” on the 2010 law, calling it a “disaster.”

