Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A man looks at the Ashley Madison website in this photo illustration in Toronto in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A man looks at the Ashley Madison website in this photo illustration in Toronto in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ashley Madison owner pays $1.66-million to settle FTC case Add to ...

Alastair Sharp

TORONTO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The owner of hacked infidelity website Ashley Madison has paid $1.66-million to settle a joint investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several U.S. states into lax data security and deceptive practices, the company and New York’s Attorney General said on Wednesday.

The remainder of a $17.5-million settlement was suspended based on privately-held Ruby Corp.’s inability to pay, the office of New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said in a statement.

The company first disclosed it was the target of an FTC investigation in a Reuters interview in July.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular