The tie-up of AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc., bringing together one of the country’s largest wireless and pay TV providers and such cable networks as HBO, CNN and TBS, could kick off a new round of industry consolidation amid massive changes in how people watch TV.

Stocks of some programmers that could attract interest rose sharply on Friday as the deal of the year came together. Discovery Communications Inc. gained 3.6 per cent, AMC Networks Inc. rose 3.9 per cent and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. jumped 5.6 per cent.

Media content companies are having an increasingly difficult time as standalone entities, which analysts say is creating an opportunity for telecom, satellite and cable providers to make acquisitions.

Media firms face pressure to access distribution as more younger viewers cut their cable cords and watch their favourite shows on mobile devices. Distribution companies, meanwhile, see acquiring content as a way to diversify revenue.

“The industry needs to consolidate,” said Salvatore Muoio, whose firm invests in a number of media companies, including Time Warner. “You have a lot more competition from the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.”

Owning content will help AT&T “innovate on new advertising options, which, combined with subscriptions, will help pay for the cost of content creation,” the company said Saturday.

Shares of Walt Disney Co., often thought of as a leader in content, are down 16 per cent for the past year, noted Richard Greenfield, analyst at BTIG, who said the industry is under “significant stress.” Earlier this month, Disney chief executive Robert Iger highlighted the growing importance of distribution for content companies. “The biggest thing that we’re trying to do now is figure out what technology’s role is in distributing the great content we have,” Mr. Iger told attendees at a luncheon held by the Boston College Chief Executives Club.

Former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Julius Genachowski, a partner at the Carlyle Group, said a AT&T-Time Warner deal “and other big potential deals reflect the landscape that’s changing dramatically from wired to wireless with big changes in consumption of video particularly among millennials,” he said.

The deal will face serious opposition.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday vowed flatly to block a deal if elected.

“As an example of the power structure I’m fighting, AT&T is buying Time Warner and thus CNN, a deal we will not approve in my administration because it’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few,” Mr. Trump said.

Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, also raised serious concerns.

“In the telecommunications market, we need more competition, not more consolidation. We need a telecommunications market where pay-TV gatekeepers don’t favour their own content providers,” Mr. Markey said. “Less competition has historically resulted in fewer choices and higher prices for consumers, and this deal should be assessed with consumers, competition and choice in mind.”

Barclays analyst Amir Rozwadowski said distributors could increasingly look to buy content. “Companies that traditionally ran their businesses in ‘siloed’ environments are now expanding their reach into tangential markets in order to seek out new growth and bundling services in order to reduce churn,” he said.

AT&T has already made moves to turn itself into a media powerhouse, buying satellite TV provider DirecTV last year for $48.5-billion (U.S.). It also entered into a joint venture, Otter Media, with the Chernin Group in 2014. The venture invests in media businesses and has rolled out video streaming services targeted at millennials. Meanwhile, Verizon Communications Inc. has made a number of content acquisitions, including AOL. It has announced plans to buy internet company Yahoo Inc.

But some analysts said questions persist about the success of big vertical deals. U.S. regulators will insist on significant conditions as part of any approval that would limit the synergies from any deal, they said, noting that in 2011 Comcast was forced to give up day-to-day control of video website Hulu in order to buy NBC, and that it had to make NBC programs available to other streaming services.

Report Typo/Error