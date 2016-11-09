Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign outside Time Warner Center in New York. (© Stephanie Keith / Reuters/REUTERS)
Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T Inc and media company Time Warner Inc fell in premarket trading on Wednesday amid fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will hold good on his vow to block their proposed $85-billion merger.

Trump, who had railed against the media during the fractious presidential election campaign, had said AT&T’s proposal to buy the owner of CNN and the Warner Bros movie studio was an example of a “power structure” that was rigged against him and voters.

“It’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few,” Trump said during a rally on Oct. 22.

AT&T’s shares were down 1.2 per cent at $36.55, while Time Warner’s were down 3.1 per cent at $85.11.

S&P e-mini stock index futures were down 1.8 per cent at 7 a.m. ET (1200 GMT) as global markets reacted nervously to Trump’s surprise defeat of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

AT&T offered $107.50 per share for Time Warner last month, aiming to acquire content to attract a growing number of online viewers.

AT&T said the Department of Justice would review the deal, which is likely to face intense scrutiny given that lawmakers are already concerned about cable company Comcast Corp’s $30-billion acquisition of NBCUniversal.

  • Time Warner Inc
    $87.87
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • AT&T Inc
    $36.99
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated November 8 8:56 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

