Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., attends the opening ceremony for the new Tungaloy Corp. plant in Iwaki City, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2011. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg)
Berkshire profit falls as investment gains tumble Add to ...

Jonathan Stempel

OMAHA, Neb. — Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said first-quarter profit fell 27 per cent, reflecting a big decline in investment gains.

Net income fell to $4.06-billion, or $2,469 per Class A share, from $5.59-billion, or $3,401, a year earlier.

Operating profit, which excludes investment and derivative gains and losses, fell 5 per cent to $3.56-billion, or $2,163 per Class A share, from $3.74-billion, or $2,274.

Buffett believes Berkshire’s investment and derivative gains in any given quarter are often meaningless, but accounting rules require Berkshire to report them in its earnings statements.

