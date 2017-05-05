Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said first-quarter profit fell 27 per cent, reflecting a big decline in investment gains.

Net income fell to $4.06-billion, or $2,469 per Class A share, from $5.59-billion, or $3,401, a year earlier.

Operating profit, which excludes investment and derivative gains and losses, fell 5 per cent to $3.56-billion, or $2,163 per Class A share, from $3.74-billion, or $2,274.

Buffett believes Berkshire’s investment and derivative gains in any given quarter are often meaningless, but accounting rules require Berkshire to report them in its earnings statements.

