Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said first-quarter profit fell 27 per cent, reflecting a big decline in investment gains.
Net income fell to $4.06-billion, or $2,469 per Class A share, from $5.59-billion, or $3,401, a year earlier.
Operating profit, which excludes investment and derivative gains and losses, fell 5 per cent to $3.56-billion, or $2,163 per Class A share, from $3.74-billion, or $2,274.
Buffett believes Berkshire’s investment and derivative gains in any given quarter are often meaningless, but accounting rules require Berkshire to report them in its earnings statements.Report Typo/Error
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc$166.55+0.21(+0.13%)
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc$250,000.00+460.00(+0.18%)
- Updated May 5 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.